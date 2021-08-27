Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.540-$5.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.370-$1.410 EPS.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,731. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.40.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

