Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Gap Up to $8.74

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $9.41. Akoustis Technologies shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 18,606 shares trading hands.

AKTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The firm has a market cap of $502.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 14,248 shares of company stock worth $132,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

