Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $253.00 at Loop Capital

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $208.00 to $253.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.45.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock opened at $230.70 on Monday. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,617. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.