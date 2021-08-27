Alexis Herman Sells 2,500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexis Herman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 27.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

