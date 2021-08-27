Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 363.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Allegion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after acquiring an additional 441,525 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after acquiring an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,720,000 after acquiring an additional 135,001 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

NYSE ALLE opened at $140.04 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,720 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

