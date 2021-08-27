Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALGM. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,337. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 27.34. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. Research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,380,291.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $946,088.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,928 shares of company stock worth $12,187,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

