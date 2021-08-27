Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Gap Down to $97.20

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $97.20, but opened at $95.00. Alliance Data Systems shares last traded at $94.52, with a volume of 718 shares.

ADS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.57.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

