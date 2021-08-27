Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Gap Down to $97.20

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $97.20, but opened at $95.00. Alliance Data Systems shares last traded at $94.52, with a volume of 718 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.49.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,786,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after buying an additional 547,989 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

