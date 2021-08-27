Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ CNSP opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.34. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 458,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

