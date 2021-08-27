AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.7% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 71.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 21.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 125.09%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

