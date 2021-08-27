Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.79 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Diodes worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 276,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Diodes by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Diodes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 22.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Evan Yu sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $256,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,900,831. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $93.93 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

