Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.03 Million Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of F.N.B. worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,512,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 142,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,707,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after purchasing an additional 239,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,833,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

