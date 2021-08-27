Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,289 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 28,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $25.66 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

