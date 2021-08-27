Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 51,150 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,913 shares of company stock valued at $997,452. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

