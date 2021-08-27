AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.73

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 5748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 125.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $28,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 64,701 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 22.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,201,000 after buying an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 222,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.