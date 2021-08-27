Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 280,265 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 1,335.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,265 shares during the period. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 1.68% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 271,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $522,000.

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

