Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 88.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,564 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $1,787,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $154.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $156.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

