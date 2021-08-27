Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 767 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.