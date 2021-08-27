Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $200,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $91.56 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $204.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

