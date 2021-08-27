Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 190,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JO opened at $51.54 on Friday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.