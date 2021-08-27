Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 505 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 505 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock worth $18,427,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR opened at $693.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $638.06. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

