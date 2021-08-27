Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 243.8% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a market cap of $28.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.72. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,980 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

