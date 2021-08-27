Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.95

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 3242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.36 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

