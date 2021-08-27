Alwyn Dawkins Sells 1,700 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total transaction of $518,007.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,577.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $306.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $312.77. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

