AMATEN Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. AMATEN has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $89.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMA is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

