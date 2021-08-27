Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,316.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,464.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

