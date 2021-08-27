Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,316.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,464.44.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
