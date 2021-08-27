American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 90,615 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE AEO opened at $31.10 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.72.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.