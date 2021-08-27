American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,430,000 shares, a growth of 172.4% from the July 29th total of 7,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.57. 82,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

