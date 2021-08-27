Americana Partners LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $550.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $525.21. The firm has a market cap of $243.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

