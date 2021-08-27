Americana Partners LLC Buys 229 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Motco raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 81,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $9,637,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 35.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after buying an additional 131,989 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

ATVI traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,622. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.02. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

