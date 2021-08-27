Americana Partners LLC Buys 5,052 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Mplx makes up 2.3% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $27.67. 1,626,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,806. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.91. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

