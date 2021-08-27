Americana Partners LLC Buys New Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,623 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,159,000 after purchasing an additional 961,786 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.8% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,379,000 after acquiring an additional 473,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 58.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,818,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,727,000 after acquiring an additional 371,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.99. 1,139,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

