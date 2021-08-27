Americana Partners LLC Invests $624,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.15. The stock had a trading volume of 275,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.23. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

