Americana Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 327,304 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,274,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,844. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.82.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 434.21%.

SUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

