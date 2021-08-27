Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,635 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,132,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 72.6% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.02. 1,844,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,580. The company has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

