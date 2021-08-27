AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Short Interest Up 146.4% in August

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 146.4% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, Director Kim W. Kunkle purchased 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $88,180.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,140.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim W. Kunkle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,584 shares of company stock valued at $104,546. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AmeriServ Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in AmeriServ Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,040,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 46,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 593.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASRV opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86. AmeriServ Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

