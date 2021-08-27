Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $204.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

