Amica Retiree Medical Trust Purchases Shares of 5,753 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HLT opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.38 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $136.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.47.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

