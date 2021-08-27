Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.42 Million

Brokerages predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce sales of $81.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $67.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $310.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.57 million to $313.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $406.34 million, with estimates ranging from $388.60 million to $419.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%.

FOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,787. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.08. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $225,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,173.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $55,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $42,180 and have sold 161,972 shares valued at $1,628,085. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,078 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 1,893,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,391,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

