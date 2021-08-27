Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.30. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

AMPH has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Koo sold 25,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $497,944.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,718 shares of company stock worth $2,002,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 185,684 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 113,927.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.38. 1,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,611. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.73.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

