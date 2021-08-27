Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $11.84 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,945 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,099,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after buying an additional 698,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after buying an additional 48,837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,481,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,240,000 after buying an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $68.98. 2,435,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756,005. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.99.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

