Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Invests $211,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,857,000 after buying an additional 180,865 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KDP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.13. 3,870,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

