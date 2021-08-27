Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 1,296 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,854 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.55. 8,343,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,754,844. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.