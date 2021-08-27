Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 1,417 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

INTC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,414,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,030,197. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

