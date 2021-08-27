Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.82. 869,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $341.79. The company has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

