Analysts Anticipate CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBFV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

