Analysts Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post sales of $867.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $855.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $880.00 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $701.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $102.75. 107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,683. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.68. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 280,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 128,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 169,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.