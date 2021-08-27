Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.40 Million

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report $65.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.96 million and the highest is $67.69 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $38.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $220.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $225.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $260.69 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $276.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,287. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $929.20 million, a PE ratio of -82.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.61.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,796,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

