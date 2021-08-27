Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post $102.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.57 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $82.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $395.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.89 million to $403.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $445.43 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $458.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,952,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. 448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,150. The company has a market capitalization of $672.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

