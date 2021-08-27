Analysts Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report sales of $19.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.86 billion and the lowest is $18.68 billion. General Electric posted sales of $19.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $77.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.22 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.74 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

NYSE GE traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $106.09. 7,761,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,872,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.59. The firm has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $115.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

